First American Financial (FAF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

