First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Stephens

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 309,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

