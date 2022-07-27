First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.50. The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 159473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,324,000 after buying an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 205,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,253,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $126,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

