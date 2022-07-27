First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

First Solar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

