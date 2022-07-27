Five9 (FIVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Five9 has set its Q2 guidance at $0.17-0.19 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.22-1.24 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIVN stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,294. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

