Founders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $298.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

