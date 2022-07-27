Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

