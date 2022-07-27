Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 91,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

