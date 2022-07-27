Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.61) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($61.48) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($53.57) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €27.76 ($28.33) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($81.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.62 and a 200 day moving average of €32.57.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

