FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Financial Review

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 5 1 2.75 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 78.82%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

FTC Solar has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.47 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -2.68 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 286.61 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28%

Summary

FTC Solar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.