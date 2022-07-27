FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$7.33 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.