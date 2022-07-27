FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Increased by Analyst

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,351,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

