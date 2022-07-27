G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIII. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

