Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Galapagos Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLPG opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $152.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

