Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GEL opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.