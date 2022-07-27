GFL Environmental Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 36,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 128,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.