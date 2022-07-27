Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBT. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $74.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

