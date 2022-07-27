Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s current price.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

TSE:GPR opened at C$1.08 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.14.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

