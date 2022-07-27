Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 241.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $298.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

