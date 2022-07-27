Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Dot in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Green Dot Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GDOT opened at $25.93 on Monday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.