Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNC. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Price Performance

LON:GNC opened at GBX 104.30 ($1.26) on Monday. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 91.75 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £549.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2,086.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.20.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.