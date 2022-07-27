Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$1.40 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.40 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TSE GRN opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of C$96.41 million and a PE ratio of -22.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.94. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

