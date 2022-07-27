Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.42

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $27.69. Griffon shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 334,400 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous special dividend of $1.00. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.