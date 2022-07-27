GSK (LON:GSK) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.80) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) target price on GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.69) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.30) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.94).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,752.80 ($21.12) on Tuesday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,734.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,685.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

