Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GCAAF. CIBC decreased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

GCAAF opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

