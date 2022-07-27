Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $7.35 on Monday. Haleon has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

