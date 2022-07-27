Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Haleon Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HLN opened at $7.35 on Monday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

