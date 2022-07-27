Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $9.83 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000. Verizon Communications comprises 4.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

