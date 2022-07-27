Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.
Shares of HNGR opened at $18.65 on Monday. Hanger has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $727.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $261.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
