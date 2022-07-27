Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Hanger Price Performance

Shares of HNGR opened at $18.65 on Monday. Hanger has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $727.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $261.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanger

Hanger Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Hanger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Hanger by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 205,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

