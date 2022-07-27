Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €138.20 ($141.02) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($198.98) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €137.65 ($140.46) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €139.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €151.28. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.