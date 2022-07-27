HC Wainwright Lowers Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Price Target to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 154.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Senseonics Price Performance
SENS opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $546.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.28.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
