Head to Head Analysis: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Beauty Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A Beauty Health $260.09 million 7.12 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -3.64

Alpha Tau Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beauty Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.65%. Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 100.08%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Alpha Tau Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -412.61% -23.16% Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Alpha Tau Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

