Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires £16,450 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Marsh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,645 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £16,450 ($19,819.28).

LON HRI opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 371.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,655.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,826.16. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,545.76 ($18.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,670 ($32.17).

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

