Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires £16,450 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Marsh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,645 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £16,450 ($19,819.28).
Herald Investment Trust Price Performance
LON HRI opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 371.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,655.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,826.16. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,545.76 ($18.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,670 ($32.17).
About Herald Investment Trust
