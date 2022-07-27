HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Trading Up 2.6%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

HG Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

