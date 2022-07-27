HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.81.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

