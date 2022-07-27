High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) PT Lowered to C$2.80

High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$4.45 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
High Tide Trading Up 0.6 %
HITIF opened at $0.50 on Monday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50.
About High Tide
