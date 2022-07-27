High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) PT Lowered to C$2.80

High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$4.45 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

High Tide Trading Up 0.6 %

HITIF opened at $0.50 on Monday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

