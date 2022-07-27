HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $568.33.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $272.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.82 and its 200 day moving average is $404.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in HubSpot by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HubSpot by 6.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

