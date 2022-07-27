IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 75 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

