IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Gap Down to $393.51

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $393.51, but opened at $379.89. IDEXX Laboratories shares last traded at $377.64, with a volume of 2,639 shares traded.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

