IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 400 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86.

