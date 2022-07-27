IFG Advisory LLC Buys 14,044 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

First Merchants Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.