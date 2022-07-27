IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,787,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,917,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,552,000 after buying an additional 374,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in BorgWarner by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

