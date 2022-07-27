IFG Advisory LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 549,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.