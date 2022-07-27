IFG Advisory LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.