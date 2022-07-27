IFG Advisory LLC Has $672,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $130.11 and a 12 month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

