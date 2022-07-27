IFG Advisory LLC Has $704,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,698,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

