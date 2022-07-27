IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

