IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after buying an additional 1,019,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $13,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

