IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,202 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

