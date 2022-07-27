IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in FOX by 8,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,661,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

